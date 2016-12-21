Berlin terror: Manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who was 'due ...
A German Minister has said the suspect behind the Christmas market truck attack, which claimed 12 lives, was due to be deported and was the subject of an information exchange between security agencies just last month. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/berlin-terror-manhunt-for-armed-and-dangerous-suspect-who-was-due-to-be-deported-over-suspected-isis-links-35311500.html Candles burn at a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, to commemorate the 12 victims of a truck that ploughed into the crowded market.
