An officera s 2-year-old son died aft...

An officera s 2-year-old son died after he shot himself with his fathera s gun, police say

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Police say an Ohio officer's 2-year-old son died after shooting himself with his father's gun Friday morning. Officers responded to a home in Cleveland about 10:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported.

