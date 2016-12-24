An officera s 2-year-old son died after he shot himself with his fathera s gun, police say
Police say an Ohio officer's 2-year-old son died after shooting himself with his father's gun Friday morning. Officers responded to a home in Cleveland about 10:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported.
