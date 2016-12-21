4 pickpockets busted at Miami airport for using 'ketchup' ruse
Surveillance Image of Claudia Londono Rodriguez and Javier Rodriguez Velasco, both arrested for spraying victims with a ketchup-like substance before robbing them. Both were arrested on Dec. 21. Four pickpockets using a Queens variation on a classic "ketchup scam" ruse tried to flee the country for Colombia, only to wind up in cuffs at Miami International Airport, cops said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,889
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 min
|jimi-yank
|334,659
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|7 min
|jimi-yank
|13,448
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|30 min
|jimi-yank
|5,917
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|56 min
|Jennifer
|564
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,693
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,900
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 hr
|Maude
|447
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC