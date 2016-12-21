3 dead, 5 injured after multi-car acc...

3 dead, 5 injured after multi-car accident on Cross Bronx Expressway

11 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Three people have died and five others were injuries after an accident involving multiple cars and two tractor-trailers on the Cross Bronx Expressway Tuesday, according Three people have died and five others were injured after an accident involving multiple cars and two tractor-trailers on the Cross Bronx Expressway Tuesday, according to police. THE BRONX - Three people have died and five others were injured after an accident involving multiple cars and two tractor-trailers on the Cross Bronx Expressway Tuesday, according to police.

