The Latest: NY Rangers sign defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk
Shattenkirk led all unrestricted free agents with 56 points last season, splitting time between the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. The 28-year-old is from New Rochelle, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|Fri
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC