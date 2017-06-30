Thanks, Iron Man: Karl Alzner Signs Five-Year Deal With Montreal Canadiens

On Saturday, NHL free agency got off to a rip-roaring start, and one of the first key defensive pieces off the board was Washington's own Karl Alzner, who signed a new five-year deal worth $4.5 million AAV with the Montreal Canadiens. Alzner, who holds the Capitals franchise record for consecutive starts , had been the most important and constant piece of Washington' defense for nearly a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.