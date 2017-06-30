Signings, trades shift balance of power across the NHL
In this March 31, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitals' Karl Alzner skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. The Montreal Canadiens signing defenseman Karl Alzner to a $23.125 million five-year deal on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|Jun 30
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC