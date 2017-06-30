Shattenkirk comes home to Rangers

Shattenkirk comes home to Rangers

14 hrs ago

Free-agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk of the Capitals signed four-year deal worth a reported $26.6 million with the Rangers on Saturday. Free-agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk of the Capitals signed four-year deal worth a reported $26.6 million with the Rangers on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

