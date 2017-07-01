NOW It's Official! Caps Sign Brett Connolly for 2 years, $1.5 Million a Year
Four and a half hours after not giving him a qualifying offer , the Capitals and forward Brett Connolly , 25, have agreed to a two-year $3 million contract. Connolly was the sixth overall of the Tampa Bay lightning in 2010, he also played with the Boston Bruins before coming to Washington prior to the start of last season.
