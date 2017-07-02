NHL: Shattenkirk joins Rangers
Veteran NHL defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk signed a four-year deal with his hometown New York Rangers on Saturday as free agency began for the 2017-18 NHL season. The contract, worth a reported $26.6 million, was among the top deals as major off-season moves began, with Shattenkirk having netted 13 goals and set up 43 more for St. Louis and Washington last season.
