NHL notebook: Dalls Stars ink Brett Ritchie to two-year deal

Ritchie, 24, scored 16 goals to go with eight assists in 78 games for Dallas during the 2016-17 regular season. His plus-11 rating was the best on the team and his 15 even-strength goals were tied for the team lead.

