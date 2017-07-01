NHL Free Agents 2017: Ranking Top 10 Players Available For Teams To Pursue
While there might not be a superstar, franchise cornerstone-type of player for teams to pursue, plenty of talent at every position exists. 1. Kevin Shattenkirk , Defenseman: The power-play specialist spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Blues until being traded to the Washington Capitals to aid their playoff run, which ultimately fell short.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|22 hr
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC