NHL Free Agents 2017: Final Predictions for Where Top Players Will Land
There are no true superstars offering their services to the highest bidder this year, but there are plenty of high-profile players who could make a positive impact if they land with the right club in the right situation. Here's a look at 10 of the biggest names in this year's free-agent market, and where we might see them touch down once they've signed on the dotted line.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|17 hr
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
