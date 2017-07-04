Kovalchuk to remain in Russia for the...

Kovalchuk to remain in Russia for the next season

Kovalchuk to remain in Russia for the next season Decision means Devils will not be able to execute a sign-and-trade deal with their former star Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2uneCxJ Kovalchuk's U.S.-based agent, Jay Grossman, confirmed on Tuesday that the 34-year-old has opted to remain in the KHL for the 2017-18 season, rather than agreeing to terms with the Devils and, most likely, having general manager Ray Shero execute a sign-and-trade transaction. The Devils lose the NHL rights to Kovalchuk on July 1, 2018, when he will become an unrestricted free agent available to any of the 31 teams.

