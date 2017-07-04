Kovalchuk to remain in Russia for the next season
Kovalchuk to remain in Russia for the next season Decision means Devils will not be able to execute a sign-and-trade deal with their former star Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2uneCxJ Kovalchuk's U.S.-based agent, Jay Grossman, confirmed on Tuesday that the 34-year-old has opted to remain in the KHL for the 2017-18 season, rather than agreeing to terms with the Devils and, most likely, having general manager Ray Shero execute a sign-and-trade transaction. The Devils lose the NHL rights to Kovalchuk on July 1, 2018, when he will become an unrestricted free agent available to any of the 31 teams.
