Habs lock up Alzner to 5-year deal, Gagner signs three-year deal with Canucks

2 hrs ago

The Montreal Canadiens made one of the first significant moves of the NHL's free agency season by agreeing to terms on a five-year deal with defenceman Karl Alzner. The six-foot-three 219-pound blue-liner had 18 points and a plus-23 rating with the Washington Capitals last season.

