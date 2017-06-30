Devils trade for F Marcus Johansson f...

Devils trade for F Marcus Johansson from Capitals for 2 picks | What it means

13 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

The Devils have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals for a pair of 2018 Draft picks, the Capitals announced on Sunday. Washington received a second-round pick via the Florida Panthers, plus a third-round pick via the Toronto Maple Leafs.

