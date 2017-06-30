Dallas Stars Avoid Signing Karl Alzner In Trading For Marc Methot
On Monday evening, the Dallas Stars finalized a deal that sent recently-drafted goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a second-round Entry Draft selection in 2020 to the newly-christened Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for stay-at-home defenseman Marc Methot . Vegas and general manager George McPhee have been sending the defensemen they have selected in the Expansion Draft since last Thursday's Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Schlemko movements.
