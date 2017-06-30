Dallas Stars Avoid Signing Karl Alzner In Trading For Marc Methot

On Monday evening, the Dallas Stars finalized a deal that sent recently-drafted goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a second-round Entry Draft selection in 2020 to the newly-christened Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for stay-at-home defenseman Marc Methot . Vegas and general manager George McPhee have been sending the defensemen they have selected in the Expansion Draft since last Thursday's Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Schlemko movements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.