Dallas Stars Avoid Signing Karl Alzne...

Dallas Stars Avoid Signing Karl Alzner In Trading For Marc Methot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blackout Dallas

On Monday evening, the Dallas Stars finalized a deal that sent recently-drafted goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a second-round Entry Draft selection in 2020 to the newly-christened Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for stay-at-home defenseman Marc Methot . Vegas and general manager George McPhee have been sending the defensemen they have selected in the Expansion Draft since last Thursday's Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Schlemko movements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Re-signing of Orlov 13 hr pope1726 1
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,236 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC