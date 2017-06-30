Capitals will rely on youth to fill defensive holes
When the Capitals lost defenseman Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights, Washington general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters at the NHL Draft in Chicago they would explore all their options to replace him. The Capitals have a number of young defensemen in the pipeline that are going to get their chance to make the roster.
