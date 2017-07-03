Capitals sign right wing Smith-Pelly
Less than 24 hours after clearing salary cap room by trading winger Marcus Johansson to the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals used their new roster flexibility to sign right wing Devante Smith-Pelly to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him the league minimum of $650,000 when he's in the NHL. Smith-Pelly was bought out by the Devils last week after scoring four goals with five assists in 53 games in New Jersey last season.
