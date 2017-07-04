Capitals re-sign forward Andre Burakovsky to two-year, $6 million deal

The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $6 million deal Tuesday, leaving just one restricted free agent from their NHL roster, goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left to extend this summer. Burakovsky's deal will carry an annual cap hit of $3 million a season, and the 22-year-old will be a restricted free agent at its completion.

