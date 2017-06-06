Will Canes bring back Stanley Cup champ Justin Williams as free agent?
On the eve of the start of NHL free agency, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis discussed possible signings, the trade of goalie Eddie Lack and Ryan Murphy and other potential trades on June 20, 2017 at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes haven't been very active in NHL free agency the past few years - not since the aftermath of the Alexander Semin fiasco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|20 hr
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC