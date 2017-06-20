Why the NHL Needs to Go Back to the 1 vs. 8 Playoff Format

Although the NHL Deputy Commissioner, Bill Daly, confirmed that there would be no changes to the NHL's playoff format in the 2017/18 season, according to the tweet below, fans of all teams have been recently clamoring for a change back to the traditional 1 vs. 8 seeded format. This motion for a change really gained steam this year when two of the top four teams points-wise in the regular season were matched up in the first round, when the Penguins hosted the Blue Jackets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.