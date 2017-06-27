Washington Capitals sign Connolly to new contract
Brett Connolly of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers on Feb. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Connolly, from Prince George, had one of his most productive NHL seasons and has been rewarded by the Caps with a new, two-year contract.
