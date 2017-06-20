T.J. Oshie's Contract May Come Back a...

T.J. Oshie's Contract May Come Back and Haunt the Caps

The Caps just signed winger TJ Oshie to an 8-year, $46 million extension . The 30-year old had 56 points last season with a career high of 33 goals, in 68 games.

Chicago, IL

