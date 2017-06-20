T.J. Oshie, Capitals agree to eight-y...

T.J. Oshie, Capitals agree to eight-year, $46 million contract ahead of free agency

9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Washington Capitals re-signed forward T.J. Oshie to an eight-year, $46 million contract, the team announced Friday. Oshie was set to be a free agent July 1, but the move keeps the 30-year-old in Washington.

Chicago, IL

