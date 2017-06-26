Shattenkirk Fits With Lightning on Short-Term Deal
The window for NHL teams to reach out to unrestricted free agents-to-be began at midnight on Sunday and as expected, the Washington Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk is receiving attention early in the process. The 28-year-old veteran is the best defenseman available in the free agent pool and the Tampa Bay Lightning have already reached out to him, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Joe Smith .
