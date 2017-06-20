Rangers buy out veteran Dan Girardi; ...

Rangers buy out veteran Dan Girardi; is Kevin Shattenkirk a logical successor?

At 11 seasons, the 33-year-old Girardi was the longest tenured Ranger outside of goalie Henrik Lundqvist . Girardi had only 15 points in an injury-riddled 2016-17, but long has been a staple in New York, going from undrafted hopeful to minutes-eating captain, though he has endured a drop-off in numbers for three straight seasons.

Chicago, IL

