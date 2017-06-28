Prospect Shane Gersich intends to stay at University of North Dakota for another season
Could T.J. Oshie help bring fellow North Dakota player Shane Gersich to the Caps sooner rather than later? As Hershey Bears Coach Troy Mann watched forward Shane Gersich flash his considerable speed and skill on the first day of the Washington Capitals' developmental camp on Tuesday, he allowed himself to consider the possibilities, to envision how Gersich would fit on his squad instead of North Dakota's. "From the forwards perspective, Shane Gersich, to me was by far the most impressive," Mann said.
