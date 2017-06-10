Predators looking forward to next chapter of Stanley Cup Final

If there's one thing we should've learned by now, it's that momentum doesn't exist game to game in the playoffs Recall the second round when the Washington Capitals seemed to have taken control of their series with Pittsburgh, only for the Penguins to come up with their best effort in Game 7 at Verizon Center. That same round, the Oilers smoked the Ducks, 7-1, to force a seventh game, after which Edmonton coach Todd McLellan warned: "Momentum reestablishes itself in every game.

