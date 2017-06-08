PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin dresses as Darth Vader for charity
The winning bid will apparently get a children's party that will include an Ovechkin appearance dressed as Vader. The only problem with the advertisement, as pointed out by Novacapsfans, is that Ovechkin is using Kylo Ren's lightsaber, and not Darth Vader's.
