NHL Expansion Draft: OK, let's talk about the chances of Vegas taking Michal Neuvirth
Here at BSH, we've been making jokes for a few months now about the idea that the Vegas Golden Knights might take Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth in the NHL Expansion Draft. The conspiracy theory has been peddled by our loving podcast host, Bill Matz, who is convinced that the Flyers' trade deadline day contract extension on Neuvy was part of an elaborate plan where they'd ultimately lose him to Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC