Moving on: Williams leaving Capitals, Penguins lose Daley
TSN's Darren Dreger reports that Justin Williams narrowed down his list of teams down to three or four, and the Capitals aren't one of them. The 35-year-old has been a bargain basically during his entire career, settling for a $3.25 million salary even after cementing his clutch bonafides .
