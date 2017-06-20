Lions beat Roughriders in final CFL game at Mosaic Stadium
When the Washington Capitals locked up pending unrestricted free agent T.J. Oshie to an eight-year, US$46-million deal last week, you could almost hear the collective groans coming from those various other NHL teams thirsting for offensive help. But even with Oshie off the market now, we can still guarantee one thing when the UFA market officially opens for business this Saturday: teams will grossly overpay for players they consider to be saviours.
