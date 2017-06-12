Laughlin: Debate over. Sidney Crosby's better than Ovechkin.
WASHINGTON a?? Once upon a time in the NHL , there was a hotly contested debate about who, between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, was the league's best player. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup , eliminating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday, for their third championship in the Crosby era, and fifth in franchise history, perhaps settling that old debate once and for all.
