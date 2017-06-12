Laughlin: Debate over. Sidney Crosby'...

Laughlin: Debate over. Sidney Crosby's better than Ovechkin.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

WASHINGTON a?? Once upon a time in the NHL , there was a hotly contested debate about who, between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, was the league's best player. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup , eliminating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday, for their third championship in the Crosby era, and fifth in franchise history, perhaps settling that old debate once and for all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC