Karl Alzner doesn't sign with Vegas
One advantage the Vegas Golden Knights had during their 72-hour window to build their inaugural team was an early crack at pending unrestricted free agents left unprotected in the expansion draft. While those players officially hit the open market on July 1, Vegas had an opportunity to meet with and potentially sign them in that three-day period.
