Is Madison Bowey NHL ready? The Capitals seem to think so
The Washington Capitals may have more than one opening on the blue line for next season, which could present an opportunity for prospect defenseman Madison Bowey. Taken in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bowey has spent the last two seasons with Hershey in the American Hockey League, and could make the jump to the Capitals roster next season.
