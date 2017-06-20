For George McPhee, NHL expansion draft isn't personal. It's just business.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events It's certainly odd that the center of the hockey universe as June nears its end is Las Vegas, where the high Tuesday is projected to be - seriously - 116 degrees. But it might be odder still that the man at the center's center is a congenial but competitive, unfailingly polite former hockey pugilist who also happens to hold a law degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC