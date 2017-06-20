For George McPhee, NHL expansion draft isn't personal. It's just business.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events It's certainly odd that the center of the hockey universe as June nears its end is Las Vegas, where the high Tuesday is projected to be - seriously - 116 degrees. But it might be odder still that the man at the center's center is a congenial but competitive, unfailingly polite former hockey pugilist who also happens to hold a law degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.