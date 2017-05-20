Florida Panthers announce new coach B...

Florida Panthers announce new coach Boughner

3 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida Panthers new coach, Bob "The Boogeyman" Boughner, tells the media his team will be one tough family on the ice next season on June 12, 2017. Dale Tallon is back as GM of the Florida Panthers as Tom Rowe was relieved of his coaching duties on Monday morning.

