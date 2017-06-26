FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitalsa ...

In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk celebrates with T.J. Oshie after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Capitals committed big money to winger T.J. Oshie with a $46 million, eight-year deal, but they're unlikely to re-sign Shattenkirk, Williams, Karl Alzner and Daniel Winnik.

