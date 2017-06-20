Eakin joining Golden Knights

Former Swift Current Broncos captain Cody Eakin will be joining his third National Hockey League team after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday. Eakin, 26, was originally selected by current Golden Knights' General Manager George McPhee, then the GM of the Washington Capitals, in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.

