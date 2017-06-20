Eakin joining Golden Knights
Former Swift Current Broncos captain Cody Eakin will be joining his third National Hockey League team after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday. Eakin, 26, was originally selected by current Golden Knights' General Manager George McPhee, then the GM of the Washington Capitals, in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC