Eakin joining Golden Knights

Eakin joining Golden Knights

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Southwest Booster

Former Swift Current Broncos captain Cody Eakin will be joining his third National Hockey League team after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday. Eakin, 26, was originally selected by current Golden Knights' General Manager George McPhee, then the GM of the Washington Capitals, in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC