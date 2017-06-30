Devils setting their sights on Kevin ...

Devils setting their sights on Kevin Shattenkirk

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Ray Shero finds himself in an enviable position, as the general manager of the Devils has created a relatively blank slate to continue his rebuilding process. Enter his hot pursuit of the top free agent on the market, righty defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who might have priced himself out for teams with better chances to win this season, but is still in line to get his money.

Chicago, IL

