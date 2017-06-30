Devils setting their sights on Kevin Shattenkirk
Ray Shero finds himself in an enviable position, as the general manager of the Devils has created a relatively blank slate to continue his rebuilding process. Enter his hot pursuit of the top free agent on the market, righty defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who might have priced himself out for teams with better chances to win this season, but is still in line to get his money.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Re-signing of Orlov
|20 hr
|pope1726
|1
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
