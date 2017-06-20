Daily Caller Hero Nate Schmidt Ripped...

Daily Caller Hero Nate Schmidt Ripped Away From The Washington Capitals

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

It's a sad and dark day in the nation's capital as Daily Caller hero Nate Schmidt has been ripped away from the Washington Capitals by the Las Vegan Golden Knights. The NHL expansion draft was held Wednesday night, and Schmidt was the final pick.

