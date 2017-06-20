Chandler Stephenson Re-Signs for Two ...

Chandler Stephenson Re-Signs for Two Years

3 hrs ago Read more: Capitals Outsider

The Capitals announced that Chandler Stephenson has re-signed on a two year contract. In the 2017-2018 season he will be on a two-way deal , then in 2018-19 he will be on a one way deal .

