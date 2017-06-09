Capsa Braden Holtby, Mysticsa Ivory Latta and Natasha Cloud to walk in Pride Parade
Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and Mystics guards Ivory Latta and Natasha Cloud will walk in Saturday's Capital Pride Parade as part of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment delegation, along with 100 staff members. Holtby, a longtime champion of LGBTQ rights , marched in last year's Pride Parade draped in a rainbow flag and with a Capitals contingent that included his wife, Brandi, and P.A. announcer Wes Johnson.
