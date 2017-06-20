Capitals Submit List of Protected Players for Expansion Draft
As initially tweeted by the Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan, here is the list of players submitted to the NHL to be protected by the Caps in the upcoming expansion draft: No real surprises here, as the Caps opted for the 7-3-1 protection vs. protecting eight skaters at any position and one goaltender. All rosters are now frozen until Thursday, with no teams allowed to make trades or sign/re-sign any players .
