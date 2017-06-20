Capitals staying measured despite lim...

Capitals staying measured despite limited picks in NHL draft

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

The Washington Capitals don't have picks in the first three rounds of this week's NHL Draft, but assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said Monday they've been preparing as if they have them. "You never know what's going to happen between now and when the draft starts," Mahoney said.

Chicago, IL

