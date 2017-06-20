Capitals Round Table: Who Will They Lose to Expansion?
The Washington Capitals unveiled their expansion protection list Sunday, and though they have protected many of their superstars, they still had to leave a number of critical players exposed. The Capitals prioritized protecting their stars, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Niskanen and John Carlson.
