Capitals re-sign T.J. Oshie to $46 million, 8-year deal
T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals tries to break free from Leo Komarov of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Friday just before the start of the NHL draft.
