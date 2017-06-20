Capitals Re-Sign Forward Chandler Stephenson to Two-Year, $1.3 Million Deal
YOU get a $1.3 million deal! YOU get a $1.3 million deal! Everybody gets a $1.3 million deal! Less than 24 hours after the Capitals re-signed goaltending prospect Pheonix Copley , Washington announced on Thursday that it had re-signed center Chandler Stephenson to a two-year deal worth $1.3 million, identical to the terms agreed to by Copley. Stephenson's contract is two-way in 2017-2018 and one-way in 2018-2019.
