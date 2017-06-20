Capitals Re-Sign Forward Chandler Ste...

Capitals Re-Sign Forward Chandler Stephenson to Two-Year, $1.3 Million Deal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

YOU get a $1.3 million deal! YOU get a $1.3 million deal! Everybody gets a $1.3 million deal! Less than 24 hours after the Capitals re-signed goaltending prospect Pheonix Copley , Washington announced on Thursday that it had re-signed center Chandler Stephenson to a two-year deal worth $1.3 million, identical to the terms agreed to by Copley. Stephenson's contract is two-way in 2017-2018 and one-way in 2018-2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC