Capitals Re-Sign Dmitry Orlov

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a six-year, $30.6 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Orlov, 25, registered 33 points in 82 games with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season, recording career highs in assists , points and plus/minus .

